"Congratulations RCB" went viral on social media as soon as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first Indian Premier League title. The Rajat Patidar and Co defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in what was a thrilling IPL 2025 grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After RCB scripted history and ended their 18-year-long title drought, fans flooded social media with congratulatory RCB posts. Take a look at some of the reactions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

The Moment Virat Kohli Waited For!

Fireworks After RCB Winning IPL 2025

Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers With IPL 2025 Title

Congratulations RCB

Congratulations RCB, Dinesh Karthik, You have my respect. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/oMvK3ZLVpj — Chai_Sutta (@Chai_SuttaGuy) June 3, 2025

