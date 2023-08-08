Hardik Pandya once again faced the wrath of fans after he finished off India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 with a six, with young Tilak Varma batting on 49* at the other end. India won the contest quite emphatically with seven wickets to spare and fans took to social media to hit out at the Indian captain as they alleged that he 'denied' young Varma a deserved half-century. The left-hander has been impressive in all three matches so far and was involved in a 87-run partnership, that turned the tide of this match in India's favour. Earlier, fans had questioned Pandya's captaincy when he did not have Yuzvendra Chahal bowl his full quota of overs in the second T20I which India lost. Fans Question Hardik Pandya's Captaincy For Holding Back Yuzvendra Chahal's Last Over After India Suffer Second Consecutive T20I Defeat to West Indies.

'Could Have Let the Kid Get to the Milestone'

India needed 2 runs of 14 balls. Hardik Pandya was on strike and Tilak Verma was at the non-strikers end on 49. Hardik smashed the ball for a six, and denied Verma a half-century. Could have let the kid get to the milestone. #HardikPandya #TilakVarma #indvswi — Aditya Saroha (@AdityaSaroha13) August 8, 2023

'Didn't Know His Thought Process'

Didn't bowl Chahal in the 18th over last game which could have been the match winning over for India Denied Tilak Verma his second international fifty Don't know what was Hardik Pandya's thought process there... — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) August 8, 2023

'Hardik Pandya Denied Tilak Varma 50'

Hardik Pandya promoted himself before Sanju Samson to statpad and then denied Tilak Verma his well deserved 50. — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 8, 2023

'Deliberately Denied Him Half-Century'

Hardik is jealous of Tilak Verma. Deliberately denied him his half century. — Mischief Managed 🪄 (@PkmkbForeverrr) August 8, 2023

Another Fan Making Similar Comment

Dravid denied Tendulkar double century .. Bad from hardik he should have allowed tilak verma to complete his fifty Here hardik denied tilak half century under the coaching of dravid — Gurpal singh (@gurpals007) August 8, 2023

'Selfish Act'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)