India have lost a second consecutive T20I to West Indies in the five-match T20I series. This time they couldn't defend the score of 152 despite once having West Indies down to 129/8 at one point. Yuzvendra Chahal had an over left at the end of the game but his over remain unused by Hardik Pandya despite Chahal taking two wickets in the 16th over. His spell was ended there and Hardik brought in Arshdeep Singh for the next over. Fans were outraged with this decision and took to twitter to react on it.

What A Captaincy

What a captaincy by Hardik Landya. Chahal ka ek over pata nahi kiske liye bacha ke rakha tha. Chapri captain — Indian (@Indian05088794) August 6, 2023

Clown Captaincy

Clown captaincy from pandya to hold back chahal🤡 — MaayoN ᶜˢᵏ 💫🕴️😎 (@itz_satheesh3) August 6, 2023

Fans Question His Decision

Yessssssssss we wonnnnn lmao hardik you had chahal's one over but you chose arshdeep and mukesh. what a win west indies 🫶🏻 — 🐰 (@firki07) August 6, 2023

Captaincy Masterclass

captaincy masterclass, chahal an over left and he continues with pacers lmao. Nothing less than 5-0 is acceptable😂🔥🔥. — Ankit (@cricholic90) August 6, 2023

Why Chahal Was Not Given An Over

Why chahal was not given an over ? when he was unplayable and had three wickets in one over — shashi shankar (@shashis132003) August 6, 2023

This is On Hardik

This is on hardik. Leg spinners almost did it for him. Why chahal didn't bowl 19th or even 18th over guess we'll never know — Muavvaz (@_FrontfootPull) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)