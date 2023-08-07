India have lost a second consecutive T20I to West Indies in the five-match T20I series. This time they couldn't defend the score of 152 despite once having West Indies down to 129/8 at one point. Yuzvendra Chahal had an over left at the end of the game but his over remain unused by Hardik Pandya despite Chahal taking two wickets in the 16th over. His spell was ended there and Hardik brought in Arshdeep Singh for the next over. Fans were outraged with this decision and took to twitter to react on it.

What A Captaincy

Clown Captaincy

Fans Question His Decision

Captaincy Masterclass

Why Chahal Was Not Given An Over

This is On Hardik

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)