David Miller has always been the crisis man of South Africa in the big stage. As South Africa find themselves in trouble at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top order dismissed in no time, David Miller steps forward and he scores a sensational century giving South Africa something to fight with the ball. He hit eight fours and five sixes to achieve the feat. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Travis Head Dismisses Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen Off Consecutive Deliveries During SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

David Miller Scores His First Century in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 🕙 A well-earned 💯 for David Miller What An Innings from this MAN 👏 #CWC23 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/R0Ojv2Oz2j — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 16, 2023

