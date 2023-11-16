Australia started with momentum in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 building some early pressure on the South African batting lineup. South Africa managed to make a small recovery through the partnership of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. As they duo started to look dangerous, Travis Head struck in his first over, bamboozling Heinrich Klaasen. In his next delivery he caught Marco Jansen right in front of his wickets. With two wickets in two balls, Head powered Australia ahead in the game again. Clinical! Australia Captain Pat Cummins Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Quinton de Kock During SA vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

Travis Head Dismisses Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen

