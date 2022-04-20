Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided that Delhi Capitals will be bowling first in match 32 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. Sarfaraz Khan replaced Micthell Marsh who has been tested positive for COVID. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal returns as Nathan Ellis replaces Odean Smith for PBKS.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

TOSS UPDATE! We've won the toss, and we'll have a bowl first 👊#DCvPBKS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2022

