Deepak Chahar had an opportunity to 'Mankad' South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs but decided against it. Stubbs was out of the crease before the pacer could deliver his ball but decided not to run him out and instead give him a warning. The Mankad dismissal though legal in the game has created debate on numerous occasions.

No Mankad Dismissal

Deepak Chahar didn't run Stubbs out while backing too far. pic.twitter.com/wfsKhMLyUz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 4, 2022

Watch Video Here

Deepak Chahar Attempted Mankand IND vs SA pic.twitter.com/Ov9pcKLw6D — MohiCric (@MohitKu38157375) October 4, 2022

