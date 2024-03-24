Deepak Hooda was picked to be Lucknow Super Giants' 'Impact Player' during the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2024 on March 24. The Indian batsman has been an integral part of Lucknow Super Giants since the franchise's inception and was introduced into the game after his team lost three early wickets in a chase of 194 runs. Hooda replaced Yash Thakur, who did not have a good day on the field, conceding 43 runs off his three overs. He however, was dismissed for 26 runs off 13 balls. Krunal Pandya Hugs Sanju Samson After Colliding With Him While Attempting a Catch During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Deepak Hooda Picked as LSG's Impact Player

Hooda ji is our impact sub today 🤞💙 pic.twitter.com/FiKDCC9UKe — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 24, 2024

