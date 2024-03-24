Krunal Pandya hugged Sanju Samson while attempting a catch off his own bowling during the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2024 on March 24. This incident happened in the sixth over of the first innings when Riyan Parag hit the ball straight to Krunal, who attempted a catch. But Samson, at the non-striker's end, stood his ground and the two players collided. Krunal subsequently went on to hug Samson in what turned out to be a heartwarming moment. SpiderCam Wire Snaps and Falls On the Ground During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match At Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (Watch Video).

Krunal Pandya Hugs Sanju Samson

