Dhruv Jurel displayed fine glove work on Washington Sundar's delivery to dismiss star batter Harry Brook during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the 81st over during the first innings of England. Brook jumped out of his crease and was deceived in the air. The ball curved away before missing the outside edge, and Jurel gathered it cleanly and took the bails off. Brook departed after scoring three runs. 'Where is Washington Sundar?' Fans Question Shubman Gill's Captaincy As Team India Skipper Introduces Him Very Late In Bowling Attack During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

A Sharp Stumping Dhruv Jurel

#Sundar’s got the golden touch today! ✨ Two quick wickets and #HarryBrook is walking back.#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/l55AM1kN1p pic.twitter.com/rzqEloNjC9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)