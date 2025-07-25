India gets pushed back in the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester as they struggle with the ball in hand. England have come within 26 runs of India's score at Lunch on Day 3 and are dictating terms with eight wickets still in hand. India barely created chances in the first 74 overs and yet, Washington Sundar was introduced really late, after 60 overs. Fans were really upset with the captaincy of Shubman Gill and took to social media questioning his captaincy. Most Sixes for India in Test Cricket: From Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, Check Full List.

'Where is Washington Sundar?'

Where is Washington Sundar saab? He at least imparts some drift . — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 25, 2025

'Washington Sundar is Yet to Bowl'

Indians have bowled 60 overs so far, but Washington Sundar, who bowled heroically in the previous Test, is yet to bowl. 👀 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) July 25, 2025

'Clueless and Hopeless'

No sane person can defend shubman gill s decision to not bowl washington sundar till now. This is absolutely clueless and hopeless. — V. (@_nottsosane) July 25, 2025

'It Seems Like Gill Has Completely Forgotten'

It seems like Gill has completely forgotten that he has Washington Sundar in the squad, someone who can actually bowl. Looks like no one’s even bothering to remind him.#INDvsENG #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/KMwFfZly4c — Mithilesh dhar (@cricmith) July 25, 2025

Funny One

Looks like Washington Sundar hasn't contributed his money share while team was buying the ball...that's why Gill doesn't want him to bowl. #Gullycricketjoke #washingtonsundar — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) July 25, 2025

'Terribly Flawed Selection'

If he's not bowling, why is Washington Sundar in the team? Kuldeep Yadav hasn't played a single game yet. Terribly flawed selection. — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 25, 2025

'I Seriously Don't Get Why Washington Sundar Isn't Bowling'

I seriously don’t get why Washington Sundar isn’t bowling here. Unless he’s injured, there’s no reason to keep him out. He won’t cost much, and who knows, he might just break the stand. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) July 25, 2025

