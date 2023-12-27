Dispatched! KL Rahul Brings Up His 8th Test Century With Massive Six During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video)

KL Rahul played a scintillating hundred in the 1st Test between India and South Africa at Centurion as he took India out of deep trouble into a position where they could compete hard. Coming in with India 92/4, KL Rahul showed absolute control and with the tail he batted with improved intent and cruised to his century with a six off the ball of Gerald Coetzee. Fans loved the style with which he scored the century and the video of the six went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma to Become India's Highest Run-Scorer in WTC History, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

KL Rahul Brings Up His 8th Test Century With Massive Six

Centurion at Centurion once again! 🫡#KLRahul, TAKE A BOW!#TeamIndia's new keeper-batter rises to the occasion & brings up a memorable ton under tough circumstances. His success mantra - Always #Believe! Tune in to #SAvIND 1st Test LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/tYoDZNNJsV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 27, 2023

