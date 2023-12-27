Dispatched! KL Rahul Brings Up His 8th Test Century With Massive Six During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video)

KL Rahul adapted in his new role in the middle order quickly and played a memorable knock under difficult circumstances.

Socially Tarmeem Shaikh| Dec 27, 2023 04:15 PM IST

KL Rahul played a scintillating hundred in the 1st Test between India and South Africa at Centurion as he took India out of deep trouble into a position where they could compete hard. Coming in with India 92/4, KL Rahul showed absolute control and with the tail he batted with improved intent and cruised to his century with a six off the ball of Gerald Coetzee. Fans loved the style with which he scored the century and the video of the six went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma to Become India's Highest Run-Scorer in WTC History, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

KL Rahul Brings Up His 8th Test Century With Massive Six

KL Rahul Brings Up His 8th Test Century With Massive Six

