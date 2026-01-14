The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 sees India batting first, after New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to field first at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India are leading the three-match ODI series 2026 1-0. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the IND vs NZ ODI 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Fans in India will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2026 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network TV channels. ‘Chota Cheeku’: Virat Kohli’s Young Lookalike Shares What the Star Told Rohit Sharma After Spotting Him (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 Live Streaming

Each @ShubmanGill fifty tells you the same story 👉 victory for #TeamIndia 😌🇮🇳#INDvNZ 👉 2nd ODI | WED, 14th JAN, 12.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/CghnxfK83P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 14, 2026

