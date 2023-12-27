Centurion [South Africa], December 26 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli reached another landmark on day one of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday to become the highest run-getter for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-2025.

The former India skipper surpassed Rohit Sharma to achieve the milestone. Kohli scored 2101 runs in 57 innings. While Rohit made 2097 runs in 42 innings.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara holds the third place on the list with 1769 runs in 62 innings. Following that Ajinkya Rahane (1589 runs in 49 innings) and Rishabh Pant (1575 runs in 41 innings) stand on the list respectively.

Kohli failed to make a mark in India's first inning and scored 38 runs from 64 balls with a strike rate of 59.38. The 35-year-old smashed 5 fours against the Proteas bowling attack. However, he was unlucky in front of Kagiso Rabada after the pacer dismissed the batter in the 30.6 overs.

Recapping the first day of the Test match, rain played spoilsport as the majority of the third session was ruled out on Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park.

At the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 208/8 in 59 overs with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten with respective scores of 70 (105)* and 0 (10)*.

KL Rahul fought valiantly throughout the time that he spent on the field. While the rest of the batters failed to overcome Kagiso Rabada, he fought with vigour to take India's score past the 200-run mark. Siraj also showed patience during the 10 balls that he faced he faced.

The only casualty in the final session was Jasprit Bumrah, who lost his patience and ended up losing his wicket to Marco Jansen after playing 19 balls. (ANI)

