The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final will see Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both will chase their first title when they take on each other in the final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been one of the more consistent sides in the IPL in recent past as they have qualified for play-offs in five out of six seasons since 2020. This time they have finally managed to finish in top two and won the Qualifier 1 to enter the final. After nine years, Virat Kohli and RCB have the opportunity to win their first IPL title and they will leave no stones unturned to make it possible. Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer Arrive At Captain's Photoshoot; Attend Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru commenced their IPL 2025 campaign by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders away from home. They kept winning away games as they breached Chepauk in the next game defeating Chennai Super Kings. They suffered the first stutter of the season as they lost against Gujarat Titans at home in the next match, but got back on track against winning away from home again against Mumbai. Things got tougher when they lost to Delhi Capitals at home once again. They returned to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals away but lost again at home against Punjab Kings. They won in Punjab next game and kept their away streak in tact. Royal Challengers Bengaluru then went on an winning streak defeating Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Their home match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain. They ended the season with a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and a thrilling win against Lucknow Super Giants. RCB entered the final by beating Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1. PBKS Road to IPL 2025 Final: Here’s How Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Made it to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Date Match Result March 22 KKR vs RCB RCB won by 7 wickets March 28 CSK vs RCB RCB won by 50 runs April 02 RCB vs GT GT won by 8 wickets April 07 MI vs RCV RCB won by 12 runs April 10 RCB vs DC DC won by 6 wickets April 13 RR vs RCB RCB won by 9 wickets April 18 RCB vs PBKS PBKS won by 5 wickets April 20 PBKS vs RCB RCB won by 7 wickets April 24 RCB vs RR RCB won by 11 runs April 27 DC vs RCB RCB won by 6 wickets May 03 RCB vs CSK RCB won by 2 runs May 17 RCB vs KKR Match Abandoned May 23 SRH vs RCB SRH won by 42 runs May 27 LSG vs RCB RCB won by 6 wickets May 29 RCB vs PBKS RCB won by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has made to three IPL finals in the past and on all three ocassions have finishied as the runner-up. By every means they will want to end up on the right side of the result this time. They have been qualifying regularly but out of the five times they did this is the first time they have made all the way to the final. Fans will hope that the cricketing god doesn't return them empty handed this time.

