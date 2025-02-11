The India vs Pakistan fever has caught MS Dhoni too! The former India national cricket team captain has hyped up the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by introducing a set of new chants for the Indian fans! In a video shared by ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official broadcast partner Star Sports, the former India skipper is seen hyping up fans with unique chants. One of those saw MS Dhoni say, "Matches ki tilli," (Matchstick) and the fans responded, "Shami udao Babar ki gilli," (Shami knock out Babar Azam's stumps). Another one of them had Dhoni say, "Ek do teen chaar," (one, two, three, four) and the fans responded, "Hitman Shaheen ko chauka maar." (Hitman will hit Shaheen Afridi for fours). ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni Features in Latest Promo of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch MS Dhoni Feature in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest Promo:

When the match is a DO-OR-DIE clash between India 🇮🇳 and Pakistan 🇵🇰, even captain cool @msdhoni can't help but get excited! 🏏💥 You CAN'T MISS the #GreatestRivalry in the #ChampionsTrophy! 📣🏆! 👊🙌 📺📱 Start watching FREE on @DisneyPlusHS!#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar… pic.twitter.com/VLA4hl5hLW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 10, 2025

