Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Rajat Patidar smashed a brilliant six over the long and mid-wicket region. On the fifth ball of the tenth over of the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Patidar smacked a length ball from Hardik by standing in his crease over the long on into the crowd. Patidar's teammate Virat Kohli was also elated by seeing the shot and lauded Patidar. Virat Kohli Performs Avesh Khan’s Helmet Throwing Celebration During His Century in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Unseen Video Goes Viral

Rajat Patidar Six Video

In his arc and out of the park it goes. Rajat Patidar with a maximum off Hardik Pandya. Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/S6MAR0kXX4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2024

Virat Kohli's Reaction After Rajat Patidar's Six

