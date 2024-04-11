Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive and passionate attitude on the cricket field. There are hardly any cricketers in world cricket who would like to engage with Kohli in a heated chat or try to sledge him. Virat once again gave the example of the same during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match. During IPL 2023, RCB lost a match against LSG, and the there players were very ecstatic after the win. Avesh Khan, who was playing for Super Giants in the last edition of the cash-rich league threw his helmet on the field to celebrate the win. However, Virat remembered Avesh's gesture and gave it back to him in his own style. Virat smashed a ton against RR and performed a helmet-throwing gesture to celebrate his ton. He did the same in front of Avesh Khan, who is playing for RR in IPL 2024. Virat Kohli Opens Up on On-Field Hugs With Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir During Promotional Event, Says ‘Tumhara Masala Khatam Hogaya’ (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Gives It Back to Avesh Khan

