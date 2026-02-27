India Women handed a One-Day International debut to youngster Vaishnavi Sharma ahead of the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2026 against Australia in Hobart. Head Coach Amol Muzumdar presented the traditional blue cap to Sharma during a pre-match huddle. In a video shared by the BCCI, Muzumdar praised Sharma’s recent domestic performances and consistency, urging her to express herself on the international stage. Sharma, who is known for her disciplined line and length, debuts at a vital time as India aims to secure crucial points for World Cup qualification. Australia Women Defeat India Women by 5 Wickets in 2nd ODI 2026; Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield Shine As Hosts Gain 2–0 Unassailable Lead.

Vaishnavi Sharma Handed ODI Debut Cap By Amol Muzumdar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

