England defeated South Africa by 146 runs in the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 to record their biggest margin of victory in the shortest format of the game. Harry Brook and co absolutely decimated the South Africa National Cricket Team at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 12 to level the three-match T20I series in some style. The foundation for the England National Cricket Team's record win was set up by an emphatic batting performance, led by Phil Salt, who smashed 141* off just 60 deliveries. Jos Buttler also hit 83 off just 30 as England scored 304/2, becoming the first team to get to the mark against a full-member nation and third overall in men's T20Is. In response, South Africa were bowled out for just 158 runs, with Jofra Archer (3/25), Sam Curran (2/11), Liam Dawson (2/34), Will Jacks (2/2) and Adil Rashid (1/48) being the wicket-takers. For South Africa, Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 41 runs off 20 balls. England Become First Team to Score 300 Runs Against a Full-Member Nation in Men's T20Is, Achieve Record During ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 Result

🦁 VICTORY! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Our biggest IT20 winning margin, by 146 runs 💪 The series is level with one match to play 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8XDDdBnPPw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2025

