England have scripted history, becoming the first team to score 300 runs against a full-member nation in men's T20Is. And Harry Brook and co achieved this record by scoring 304/2 during the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 played at Old Trafford in Manchester, on September 12. It was absolute carnage unleashed by the England National Cricket Team with the bat at Old Trafford as they hammered the South Africa bowlers to all parts of the ground. England, with this, also became the third team in the history of T20 Internationals to breach the 300-run mark after Zimbabwe (344/4 vs Gambia) and Nepal (314/3 vs Mongolia). Highest Scores in T20Is: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20I Cricket History.

Harry Brook and his men had a point to prove as they headed into the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I on the back of a loss to South Africa in what was a rain-affected opening match of the ENG vs SA 2025 T20I series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. And boy did they make more than just a statement with that emphatic batting performance. Phil Salt led the attack for England with the bat in hand, with the aggressive wicketkeeper-batter hammering his way to a jaw-dropping 141* off just 60 deliveries, hitting 15 fours and eight sensational sixes. Jos Buttler, the former captain, also showed how dangerous he could be with the bat as he smashed 83 runs off just 30 balls and his unbelievable knock contained eight fours and seven sixes in all. England captain Harry Brook also chipped in with 41 runs off just 21 deliveries, with five fours and one six. South Africa Beat England By 14 Runs in ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Donovan Ferreira and Bowlers Shine As Proteas Clinch Rain-Truncated Thriller To Take 1-0 Lead.

List of Highest Totals in T20Is

Total Scored By Opposition Date 344/4 Zimbabwe Gambia October 23, 2024 314/3 Nepal Mongolia September 23, 2023 304/2 England South Africa September 12, 2025 297/6 India Bangladesh October 12, 2024 286/5 Zimbabwe Seychelles October 19, 2024

Apart from this, some other records were also broken in the course of this superb batting performance from England. In the course of his knock, Phil Salt became the fastest-ever T20I centurion for England, getting to the three-figure mark off just 39 balls. He also now holds the record of the highest score for England in a T20I. Also, England scored a jaw-dropping 166 from their first 10 overs of the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025, which is the most runs scored in that phase of a men's T20I so far.

