Former England national cricket team captain Joe Root received the men's international cricketer of the year award at the CEAT Awards 2025 ceremony on Tuesday, October 7. The England great is the third-highest run-getter this year in all formats. Joe Root has smashed 1350 runs in 18 matches across formats. Root has notched up six centuries and five half-centuries with a magnificent average of 67.50. Earlier, his teammate Harry Brook was awarded the Men's Test batter of the Year award. England Star Harry Brook Named Men's Test Batter of the Year at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025.

Joe Root Named Men's International Cricketer of the Year

Joe Root shines brightest as cricket’s benchmark of excellence with the CEAT Men’s International Cricketer of the Year award. (CCR2025, CEATCricketAwards2025, CEATCricketRatingAwards2025, CeatCricketRatings, CCR, CEAT, ThisIsRPG) pic.twitter.com/4G3EfPElvW — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 7, 2025

