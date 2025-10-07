England national cricket team star batter Harry Brook was named the men's Test batter of the year at the CEAT awards 2025 on Tuesday, October 7. Harry Brook is having a superb year with the bat this year in the longest format. The right-handed batter has amassed 539 runs in six matches, with a superb average of 53.90. Brook has made two centuries and three half-centuries in Test cricket. Viral Video Shows Harry Brook Sticking Chewing Gum Behind His Ear and Later Putting It Into His Mouth During IND vs ENG Oval Test 2025.

Harry Brook Named Men's Test Batter of the Year at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025

The title of CEAT Men’s Test Batter of the Year goes to Harry Brook! (CCR2025, CEATCricketAwards2025, CEATCricketRatingAwards2025, CeatCricketRatings, CCR, CEAT, ThisIsRPG) pic.twitter.com/YPSXbc4SIi — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 7, 2025

