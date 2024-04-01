After Virat Kohli, this time a fan enters the stadium to hug Rohit Sharma during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium. MI were out to defend their score of 125, when the fan entered the stadium breaching the security and ran towards Rohit Sharma to hug him. Rohit was surprised initially, but quickly got himself together before the fan hugged him. The fan was immediately escorted out of the stadium by the security. Fan Claims Rohit Sharma Posters Not Being Allowed Inside Wankhede Stadium During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

subhead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)