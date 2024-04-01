A tension has developed between fans of Hardik Pandya and fans of Rohit Sharma as the former replaced the later as the Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season. As Hardik leads MI in the first home match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a fan shared a video on social media claiming that the stadium security has not allowed the fans to take inside posters for Rohit Sharma. Netizens were shocked to see it and the video went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Trent Boult Dismisses Former MI Captain on Golden Duck During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match.

Fan Claims Rohit Sharma Posters Not Being Allowed Inside Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians are so afraid that they are not allowing posters of Rohit Sharma. We will never forget this Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/uIL2epmbYo — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 1, 2024

