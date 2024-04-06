Fan With Unique Poster Replicates 'Silence' Gesture of Pat Cummins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Although it was a home game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a good number of CSK fans were present at the stadium. The SRH fan, although didn't show any signs of getting bogged down by it.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2024 08:22 AM IST

After the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, where Pat Cummins said that it feels good to silence a very big crowd and Australian won the World Cup, his 'silence' gesture became very popular among fans in India. As Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, a fan was spotted replicating the gesture towards the other CSK fans around him. He also had a poster with him in which a painted person in SRH jersey was silencing the CSK lion. Netizens loved the poster and made the fan viral on social media. MS Dhoni vs Pat Cummins Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2024.

Fan With Unique Poster Replicates Pat Cummins' 'Silence' Gesture

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Chennai Super Kings CSK Hyderabad IPL IPL 2024 MS Dhoni Pat Cummins Pat Cummins Silence Gesture Rajiv Gandhi International stadium SRH SRH vs CSK Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
