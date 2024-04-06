Fan With Unique Poster Replicates 'Silence' Gesture of Pat Cummins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

After the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, where Pat Cummins said that it feels good to silence a very big crowd and Australian won the World Cup, his 'silence' gesture became very popular among fans in India. As Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, a fan was spotted replicating the gesture towards the other CSK fans around him. He also had a poster with him in which a painted person in SRH jersey was silencing the CSK lion. Netizens loved the poster and made the fan viral on social media. MS Dhoni vs Pat Cummins Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2024.

Fan With Unique Poster Replicates Pat Cummins' 'Silence' Gesture

Video is even more epic 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fjzp3d4Qyk — sathish reddy (@sathish97776160) April 5, 2024

