MS Dhoni vs Pat Cummins Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2024

The MS Dhoni vs Pat Cummins battle was certainly on the minds of fans as they watched the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 5. And it was the Australian who came out on top at the end of the night. Earlier, Cummins spoke about MS Dhoni and stated that he is not going to try to outsmart him at all in the SRH vs CSK clash. Cummins' side handed CSK their second loss in IPL 2024 as they chased down 166 with 11 balls to spare. After the match, MS Dhoni vs Pat Cummins memes went viral on social media. See some of them below. SRH vs CSK Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

'Pat Cummins to MS Dhoni Now'

Hilarious

A TMKOC Meme!

'Even MS Dhoni Can't Beat Pat Cummins'

Even MS Dhoni can't beat Pat Cummins and you people were blaming Rohit Sharma 💔 If Pat cummins would have played 2011 worldcup as captain thala would have been collecting tickets 😔#CSKvsSRH #すずめの戸締まり pic.twitter.com/0D1cUgUmXx — CAPTAIN (@RoForLife45) April 5, 2024

MS Dhoni Fans Right Now

Thala fans watching MS Dhoni team getting humiliated by Pat Cummins team#SRHvsCSK #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Ty1K4rsiiv — Jaypal baidha (@JaypalBaidha) April 5, 2024

