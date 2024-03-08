Viswanathan Anand congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin as he made his 100th Test appearance, during the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala. The all-rounder became the 14th Indian to play 100 Test matches and on this special occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on social media where Anand congratulated Ashwin for this terrific achievement, calling him a 'chess player among cricketers.' The video also had Ashwin talk about Anand and his skills as a chess player. The Indian chess great subsequently reposted the video and penned a message for Ashwin with a unique invitation. Hey @ashwinravi99. Congrats on 100 Tests! Your dedication inspires! Fancy a chess match sometime? Maybe you can even bowl me over in a friendly cricket game too?" Ravi Ashwin Receives Guard of Honour From Teammates As He Makes His 100th Test Appearance During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Viswanathan Anand Lauds Ravi Ashwin

Hey @ashwinravi99 . Congrats on 100 Tests! Your dedication inspires! Fancy a chess match sometime? Maybe you can even bowl me over in a friendly cricket game too?@BCCI @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/3twHs519GL — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)