Ravi Ashwin while entering the field during the 5th Test match between India and England received a guard of honour from his teammates as the star spinner has now completed 100 Test matches. Ravi Ashwin was awarded with a special cap from head coach Rahul Dravid in front of his family. Ashwin has now become the 14th player for India to play 100 Test matches. Earlier in the series Ashwin completed his 500 Test wickets. Head Coach Rahul Dravid Hands Special Cap to Ravi Ashwin As Indian Spinner Features in His 100th Test.

Watch Video Here

