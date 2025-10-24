The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns against the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in match 25 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 24. The SL-W vs PAK-W match is set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and it will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Both teams have been eliminated from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, with co-hosts Sri Lanka sitting in sixth and Pakistan in eighth in the standings. Interestingly, Pakistan are the only team in the competition without a single win. Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch SL-W vs PAK-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Delayed start in Colombo as two teams look to end their #CWC25 campaign on a high 🙌 LIVE updates ▶️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcB More on #PAKvSL 👇https://t.co/ADZ2OIFcI6 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)