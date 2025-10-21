South Africa Women defeat Pakistan Women by 150 runs in a rain-curtailed ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game and with it, Pakistan Women are not out of the semifinal race. Rain interrupted the game several times and frustrated both sides. In the end, Pakistan received a DLS revised target of 234 in 20 overs. South Africa Women restricted Pakistan to 83/7 after 20 overs and secured a massive victory. Earlier, South Africa batted first and scored 312/9 in 40 overs after rain curtailed overs for the first time. Laura Wolvaardt starred with the bat in hand, scoring 90 runs. Marizanne Kapp scored a half-century as well. Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu scalped three wickets each for Pakistan. South Africa have already qualified for semifinal and they are currently aiming at the top spot. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Smriti Mandhana Extends Lead at Top Spot of Women’s ODI Batting Standings.

Pakistan Women Eliminated From ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal Race

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 Dominant. Decisive. Deserving. 💫 #TheProteas Women storm to the top of the #CWC25 table with a commanding victory over Pakistan Women! 🇿🇦🔥 #Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/SeYuwfZchU — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 21, 2025

