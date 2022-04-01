Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were seen having a conversation with each other after the LSG vs CSK encounter in IPL 2022. It was reported in the past that there is a rift between the two former Indian internationals but that didn't seem like the case in Mumbai.

