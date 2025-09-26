A video has gone viral on social media of India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, where he looked visibly animated and furious during the Men in Blue practice session in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The video of Gautam Gambhir's animated and furious reaction was also shared by other news sites - Sports Now and Cricket Next on their social handles. In the ongoing tournament, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team are unbeaten till now. The Men in Blue have qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2025. Team India will face the Pakistan national cricket team on Sunday, September 26. Abhishek Sharma Memes Go Viral After Indian Opener Smashes Third Consecutive Fifty in Asia Cup 2025 During IND vs SL Super 4 Match.

Gautam Gambhir’s Animated and Furious Reaction Goes Viral

Gautam Gambhir looked absolutely furious and animated during Team India’s practice session over the batting. pic.twitter.com/MpHXIWjZt9 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News websites), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

