A fantastic Day 1 in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 first Test at Perth saw the match brilliantly poised for both sides at the end of Day 1. A total of 17 wickets tumbled one day 1 which indicate a rather spicy and difficult pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth. India won the toss and opted to bat first although things didn't go to plan and they lost their top order including Virat Kohli cheaply. KL Rahul was given out controversially and other batters failed to step up in the middle order. It was Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy who stitched a steady partnership, taking India to a respectable score of 150. Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets. The reply was strong from India as Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj combined to scalp seven wickets of Australia for just 67 runs by the end of day. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Siraj picked two. Australia still trail by 83 runs in the first innings and they are in trouble of conceding a moderate lead to India in the first innings. 'Lele Lele' Virat Kohli Tells Jasprit Bumrah To Opt For DRS, Turns Out Successful One As Nathan McSweeney is Adjudged LBW During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj's Late Burst With Ball Help Men in Blue Stranglehold Hosts

That's Stumps on what was an engrossing Day 1 of the 1st #AUSvIND Test! 7⃣ wickets in the Final Session for #TeamIndia! 👌👌 4⃣ wickets for Captain Jasprit Bumrah 2⃣ wickets for Mohammed Siraj 1⃣ wicket for debutant Harshit Rana Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo pic.twitter.com/1Mbb6F6B2c — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)