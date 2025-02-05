India won the IC T20 World Cup 2024 with the sides strong bowling performance leading the way. Along with Jaspreet Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh was top performer in those matches. Cementing his position in the India national cricket team as strike bowler, Arshdeep Singh is now leading wicket-taker in Men's T20Is. Born on February 5, 1999, Arshdeep Singh turns 26 today. The pacer has been big impact on Indian bowling attack. On his big day, BCCI wishes him a happy birthday. Check the post below. Arshdeep Singh Crowned ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024.

BCCI Wishes Arshdeep Singh On His Birthday

#TeamIndia's leading wicket-taker in Men's T20Is 🔝 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner 🏆 Wishing Arshdeep Singh a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏@arshdeepsinghh pic.twitter.com/la3j1WmaZY — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2025

