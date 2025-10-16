Kallis’s only ICC title was the 1998 ICC Knockout Trophy, while the star cricketer won as many as two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014. Remembered for his solid batting and probing bowling lines, fans flocked to social media and wished the ICC Hall of Famer happy birthday on his special occasion, some of which can be read below. Massive Security Breach As Fan Enters Pakistan Dressing Room Balcony To Meet Babar Azam During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Lahore (Watch Video) Regarded as one of the greatest to ever step on the cricket field, former South Africa national cricket team all-rounder Jacques Kallis celebrates his birthday today (October 16). Born on October 16, 1975, Kallis featured in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 25,534 runs and claiming 577 wickets across formats, to go down in history as the GOAT, even ahead of Sachin Tendulkar, in the eyes of many critics and fans.

Happy Birthday, Jacques Kallis

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO JACQUES KALLIS! ✅ 13,289 Test runs 🏏 ✅ 11,579 ODI runs 💥 ✅ 292 Test wickets 🎯 ✅ 273 ODI wickets 🔥 The ultimate all-rounder in cricket history — a legend who could win matches with both bat & ball! 🙌 #JacquesKallis #CricketLegend pic.twitter.com/zx2cU2Kxus — WordsOfSiva (@WordsOfSivaa) October 16, 2025

Happy Birthday GOAT

Fan's Birthday Wish For Jacques Kallis

Happy Birthday to greatest all rounder ever and most complete cricketer and former knight Jacques Kallis🎂🎉 @jacqueskallis75 pic.twitter.com/FR6fNHCaIB — कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) October 15, 2025

KKR Fan Wishes Former Franchise Player Birthday

2× #IPL Champion with KKR 1× #CPL Champion with TKR Happy Birthday to the Legendary Knight & Former Head Coach of KKR, Jacques Kallis! 💜 pic.twitter.com/G9Gix5YTjI — Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) October 15, 2025

Happy 50th Jacques Kallis

Arguably the greatest all-rounder to have ever played the game, Happy Birthday, Jacques Kallis!#kallis pic.twitter.com/Y4kvLuzBvp — Md Saddam 🇮🇳 (@IndianMdSaddam) October 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)