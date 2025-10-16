Happy Birthday, Jacques Kallis
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO JACQUES KALLIS!
✅ 13,289 Test runs 🏏
✅ 11,579 ODI runs 💥
✅ 292 Test wickets 🎯
✅ 273 ODI wickets 🔥
The ultimate all-rounder in cricket history — a legend who could win matches with both bat & ball! 🙌 #JacquesKallis #CricketLegend pic.twitter.com/zx2cU2Kxus
— WordsOfSiva (@WordsOfSivaa) October 16, 2025
Happy Birthday GOAT
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT, JACQUES KALLIS. 🐐 @jacqueskallis75 pic.twitter.com/zIGNu75lEa
— P_____S_____A 🍉 (@psak1995) October 15, 2025
Fan's Birthday Wish For Jacques Kallis
Happy Birthday to greatest all rounder ever and most complete cricketer and former knight Jacques Kallis🎂🎉
@jacqueskallis75 pic.twitter.com/FR6fNHCaIB
— कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) October 15, 2025
KKR Fan Wishes Former Franchise Player Birthday
2× #IPL Champion with KKR
1× #CPL Champion with TKR
Happy Birthday to the Legendary Knight & Former Head Coach of KKR, Jacques Kallis! 💜 pic.twitter.com/G9Gix5YTjI
— Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) October 15, 2025
Happy 50th Jacques Kallis
Arguably the greatest all-rounder to have ever played the game, Happy Birthday, Jacques Kallis!#kallis pic.twitter.com/Y4kvLuzBvp
— Md Saddam 🇮🇳 (@IndianMdSaddam) October 15, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)