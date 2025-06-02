One of the modern-day masters, Steve Smith, celebrates his 36th birthday today (June 2). Smith has won almost every ICC trophy except the Champions Trophy, which makes the Australian cricketer quite envied. Smith has also won multiple ICC awards, which have been in the Test format, recognising his stellar numbers in red-ball cricket. Fans took to social media platforms and wished the Test cricketer on his special occasion. Check out some of the Steve Smith birthday wishes below. Steve Smith Set for Brief MLC 2025 Stint With Washington Freedom Amid Tight International Schedule.

Happy Birthday Steve Smith

2015 - ICC Test Player of the Year 2017 - ICC Test Player of the Year 2020 - ICC Test Player of the Decade No other player won ICC Test Award for more than 1 time Happy Birthday Steve Smith 💙 pic.twitter.com/EedDhzz4oO — r (@smith____49) June 1, 2025

Unparalleled Legacy

Happy birthday smudge, An unparalleled legacy,with some lows,but the greatest of highs,yet to be breached by any current player. A journey from next warne to first Steve smith,is something cricket will never forget. pic.twitter.com/3XYJtHsz1W — Steve creed (@OGRoy7) June 1, 2025

HBD Steve Smith

10,271 Test runs at an average of 56.70 with 36 centuries and 41 half centuries. 5,800 ODI runs average 43.28 with 12 centuries and 35 half centuries. 1,094 T20 runs. ODI world cup winner at twice 🏆 T20 World Cup winner 🏆 WTC winner 🏆 Ashes winner(5) 🏆 HBD Steve Smith ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/i0wriB3m6P — Navanee V (@navanee65308) June 1, 2025

Modern Day Don

Modern Day Don Turns 36 Today 😇 Happy Birthday Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/BHDlYnIrtu — Honey (@stevensmithclub) June 1, 2025

Happy Birthday Smudge

