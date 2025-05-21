Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): Steven Smith is likely to play a few matches for Washington Freedom in the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season, in the short gap between Australia's World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa and their tour of the West Indies, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Washington Freedom announced that Smith "will feature" in two games, but the final approval is still being sorted out with Cricket Australia. If cleared, Smith could play on June 17 against the LA Knight Riders in Oakland and on June 21 against the MI New York in Dallas. However, if rain pushes the WTC final into its reserve day on June 16, his availability for the June 17 match might be affected. Australia's West Indies tour begins with a Test in Barbados on June 25.

"It's great to have Steve Smith again with us this season albeit only for probably two matches," Freedom general manager Michael Klinger told the team's website, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"That continuity is really important for us. He was a fantastic leader for us last year, a big reason why we won. Hopefully he will be part of the Washington Freedom setup for many years to come," he added.

Smith was the captain of Freedom in 2024 and led them to the title, scoring 336 runs in nine innings at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 148.67.

Other Australian stars will not be part of MLC 2025, Pat Cummins, who signed with San Francisco Unicorns last year, has opted out, and Travis Head had already said he wouldn't return. Josh Inglis, another Test squad member, did play in the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Washington Freedom have brought in young T20 talent Mitchell Owen, who continues to land franchise deals after impressing in the Big Bash League with Hobart Hurricanes.

"He can play in pressure situations, making an unbelievable hundred in the BBL final," Klinger said of Owen, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He provides a style of batting that is quite similar to Travis Head, a right-handed version. We felt he's a real good replacement. He's at the start of a career that's about to flourish," he added.

"He could potentially be a long-term player for Washington Freedom. Someone we look to have a great relationship with going forward," he remarked.

Owen is currently part of the Punjab Kings set up at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, having previously featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 for Peshawar Zalmi and for the Paarl Royals at the SA20.

Freedom have also secured Australian left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff to help fill the gap created by Marco Jansen's absence. (ANI)

