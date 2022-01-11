Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's munchkin Vamika has turned a year older and the fans can't stop themselves from sending love to the little munchkin. They took to social media and wished the little one on her birthday. Check out the tweets below.

Princess Vamika

Cuteness

Her journey till now , was filled with CUTENESS ❤️🦋🌸 Happy incarnation day Princess 💚 #HappyBirthdayVamikapic.twitter.com/iH9ioyX0JJ — 𝙎ound'𝙕 (@iam_not_Nancy) January 11, 2022

Another birthday wish

A special baby like you deserves nothing but love and happiness, and may your life always be this fulfilling! Happiest 1st Birthday Vaimka 🎂🥳🎉❤💖🤍#HappyBirthdayVamikapic.twitter.com/ZVc4N50DrB — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) January 11, 2022

Little girl

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)