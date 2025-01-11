Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, baby Vamika Kohli, on January 11, 2021. Today, their little princess celebrates her fourth birthday. The couple, who have always kept their daughter’s life private, have shared a few cherished moments from her growing years. These beautiful family snapshots offer a rare glimpse into Vamika’s growing phase and are sure to win fans’ hearts. The adorable photos of Vamika are a perfect way to mark her special day! Premanand Ji Maharaj Tells Virat Kohli About 'Prarabdh' As Indian Cricketer Along With Wife Anushka Sharma, Kids Vamika and Akaay Visits Ashram in Vrindavan (Watch Full Video).
Throwback to 2023
Virat Kohli's 'Heartbeat'
Father-Daughter Enjoying Pool Time
The Kohli Family
Throwback to Vamika's Infant Stage
Anushka & Vamika Cheering for Virat Kohli from the Stands
The Happy Kohli Family
Priceless Moments
Happiness is Playtime
