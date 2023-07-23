India’s spin wizard, Yuzvendra Chahal, on July 23, 2023, turned 33 years of age. On his 33rd birthday, the BCCI took to twitter to wish the Indian cricketer a very happy birthday. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI in its twitter handle wrote, “147 intl. matches 212 intl. wickets Fastest Indian bowler (in Men's cricket) to scalp 50 T20I wickets 👌 1st Indian bowler (in Men's cricket) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is 👏 Here's wishing #TeamIndia leg-spinner @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday”

Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal

