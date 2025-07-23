One of the best of the current generation, yet an underrated bowler, India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his birthday today (July 23). Born July 23, 1990, Chahal is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, and is the leading wicket-getter in Indian Premier League history. Overall, Chahal has claimed 217 wickets for India and was a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad as well. Chahal is known for his jolly nature, which makes the ace India spinner an instant hit amongst fans, who took to the internet and wished the Punjab Kings player on his birthday. Check out fans' wishes for the T20 World Cup winner below. 'India Jaan Chuka Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Cryptic Remark on Rumours About Him Dating RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

🎉 Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal! 🎂 ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winner 🏆 India’s top T20I wicket-taker Over 200 international wickets First Indian with a 6-wicket haul in T20Is Match-winner in white-ball formats Key spinner for Team India 🏏 pic.twitter.com/uIddVhbe54 — Gyanu Gautam (@gyanudatt8) July 23, 2025

HAPPY BIRTHDAY T20 GOAT YUZVENDRA CHAHAL 🐐 : - T20I World Cup ✅ - CLT20 trophy ✅ - IPL trophy ✅ - T20I ICC AWARD ✅ - Purple cap ✅#HappyBirthdayYuziChahal #Yuzichahal #yuzendraChahal #BCCI pic.twitter.com/cMbfwcdPMK — 𝐈𝐂𝐓 ᴬᵁᴿᴬ🇮🇳 (@AURAICTT) July 22, 2025

Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal One of the best spinner in T20 🏏@yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/5GcC1tuyvB — Cricket Expert (@CricketExpert24) July 22, 2025

Happy Birthday to the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal! ⭐ Most Wickets in IPL: 221 - Yuzvendra Chahal (172 Inns) 198 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (190 Inns) 192 - Piyush Chawla (191 Inns) 192 - Sunil Narine (187 Inns) 187 - Ravichandran Ashwin (217 Inns) 183 -… pic.twitter.com/ZuYAslBLcB — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 22, 2025

1⃣5⃣2⃣ intl. matches 2⃣1⃣7⃣ intl. wickets 🙌 Here's wishing #TeamIndia leg-spinner and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/fngwlKyIks — maddyCric (@imRaghav001) July 23, 2025

