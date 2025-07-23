One of the best of the current generation, yet an underrated bowler, India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his birthday today (July 23). Born July 23, 1990, Chahal is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, and is the leading wicket-getter in Indian Premier League history. Overall, Chahal has claimed 217 wickets for India and was a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad as well. Chahal is known for his jolly nature, which makes the ace India spinner an instant hit amongst fans, who took to the internet and wished the Punjab Kings player on his birthday. Check out fans' wishes for the T20 World Cup winner below. 'India Jaan Chuka Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Cryptic Remark on Rumours About Him Dating RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday T20 GOAT

Happy Birthday, Yuzvendra Chahal

Happy Birthday to the IPL Star

Fan Wishes Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday

