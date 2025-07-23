The Board of Control for Cricket in India has wished Yuzvendra Chahal a happy birthday. Yuzvendra Chahal, born on July 23, 1990, is celebrating his 35th birthday today, in 2025. The ace India national cricket team leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best bowlers to represent the nation in T20Is, being the second-highest all-time wicket-taker in the format for the BCCI. The Team India bowler has 96 wickets in T20Is and 121 in ODIs. Yuzvendra Chahal has been a pro in the IPL too, proving to be an ace for sides like RCB, PBKS, and RR. Chahal was a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad. Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal! Fans Wish Ace India Spinner As T20 World Cup Winner Turns 35.

BCCI Wishes Yuzvendra Chahal

1⃣5⃣2⃣ intl. matches 2⃣1⃣7⃣ intl. wickets 🙌 Here's wishing #TeamIndia leg-spinner and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/aWQSDszFXR — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)