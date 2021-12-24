Harbhajan SIngh on Friday, formally announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ", I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful." He also shared a video where he talks at length about his decision.

See Post:

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Watch the Video Here:

