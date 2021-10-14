The Mauka Mauka ad is here and it presents the Buy 1 Break 1 Free Offer commercial ahead of India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup. The commercial has already been in the news and now Harbhajan Singh has also reacted to the same. He also sent out a message to Shoaib Akhtar ahead of the mouthwatering contest. Check out his reaction below. Mauka Mauka Ad Returns With 'Buy 1 Break 1 Free Offer' Twist Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video).

