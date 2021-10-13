India takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24 and the official broadcaster Star Sports has released an ad for the big match. Over the years, Star Sports has produced 'Mauka Mauka' ads for India vs Pakistan games and this year it makes a return but with 'Buy 1 Break 1 Free Offer' twist. Watch the ad below.

Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer - #Buy1Break1Free! 😉 Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK? ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2021

