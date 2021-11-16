A while ago there were reports floating around about Hardik Pandya's wristwatches being confiscated by the Mumbai customs. But now the cricketer opened up about the entire incident via a social media post. He said that he had voluntarily declared all the items purchased from Dubai. Furthermore, he also said that the price of the watch was 1.5 crore and not 5 crores as mentioned in the reports. In his note, Pandya also assured that he will cooperate with Mumbai Customs. Hardik Pandya Luxury Watch Collection: Here’s a List of Expensive Watches Owned by Indian Cricketer and How Much They Cost

Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)