Indian cricket 'Rockstar' Hardik Pandya and his expensive watches become the talk of the town every time he flaunts his wrist in an Instagram post. The photos and videos go viral in no time and create a buzz among his fans regarding his luxurious accessories. With a different timepiece tied to his wrist in every other social media post, let's take a look at the luxurious watches owned by him, from Pateks to Rolexes and much more. Hardik Pandya Owns These Expensive Items Including Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus Watch, Lamborghini Huracan Evo & Louis Vuitton Paris Shirt!

Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711

Pandya recently flaunted an ultra-rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 with green emeralds. It is indeed the most elegant piece with an emerald baguette set dial and bezel costing more than Rs 5 crores.

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Patek Philippe Nautilus Time Travel Chronograph

A piece set with a total of 1343 diamonds, the wristwatch is estimated to cost around 2.2 crore that includes 185 baguette-cut diamonds on the bezel with a centre link of a bracelet. The jaw-dropping novelty is also called the PP Nautilus 5719/10G-010 in white gold.

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph

Besides owning the most expensive watch brands available globally, the cricketer also has a few Rolex. This one is made with 18k yellow gold, 36 trapeze-cut diamonds and 240 extra diamond inlays. Much to everyone's surprise, Hardik doesn't just flaunt his expensive watches for the pictures; he actually wears them casually while at home as well. Worth Rs 1 crore, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder was seen donning it while cooking during the lockdown.

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph Rose Gold

The watch is built of an 18-carat yellow gold bracelet with an AP folding clasp, and Hardik was seen donning it quite frequently in his latest posts. The timepiece is priced at Rs 38 lakh, a little less than what the cricketer actually has in his collection.

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona "Eye of the Tiger"

He was flaunting a rare Cosmograph Daytona in 18k yellow gold, with a bezel set with 38 baguette-cut diamonds with champagne sub-dials that are intertwined with diamonds and black lacquer. The watch is priced around 80 lakhs.

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus

How can one forget when Hardik Pandya broke the internet from the surgery room couple of years ago. The flamboyant cricketer was spotted wearing a suave Patek Philippe Rose Gold Nautilus in an 18k rose gold case.

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apart from this list, Hardik also owns many other wristwatches, which proves his immense love for elegant pieces. No doubt, at any given point in time, Hardik Pandya is never spotted without adorning his wrist with a fancy watch.

