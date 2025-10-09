South Africa women's national cricket team left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba produced a sensational delivery to dismiss India women's national cricket team batter Harleen Deol during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Friday, October 9. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 17th over. Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled a flighted delivery, and Harleen tried to defend the ball. The ball spun sharply and castled Harleen's stumps. The right-handed batter departed after scoring 13 runs off 23 balls, including one four. Smriti Mandhana Wicket Video: Watch Nonkululeko Mlaba Dismisses Indian Opener for Low Score During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Stunning Delivery by Nonkululeko Mlaba

