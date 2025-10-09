South Africa women's national cricket team spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba removed India women's national cricket team star opener Smriti Mandhana for 23 runs during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Friday, October 9. The incident happened during the second ball of the 11th over of India Women's innings. Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled a flighted delivery and Smriti Mandhana hit straight to Sune Luus, who was standing at the long-on region. The left-handed batter departed after scoring 23 runs off 32 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana Breaks Belinda Clark’s 28-Year-Old Record of Most Runs in Calendar Year in Women’s ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Nonkululeko Mlaba Dismisses Smriti Mandhana

The moment Nonkululeko Mlaba opened the Proteas account with the wicket of Smriti Mandhana 👊#CWC25 #INDvSA | Watch now 🎥⬇️https://t.co/ZhZI9h8gEe — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 9, 2025

